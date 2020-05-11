“Don’t Worry”, “So Close So Far” competing in Corona festival 

TEHRAN – The Iranian short films “Don’t Worry” and “So Close So Far” are competing in the Corona Short Film Festival in Germany.

The online film festival has been initiated as a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers have announced.

“Don’t Worry” directed by Mana Pakseresht shows how a teenage girl spends her birthday alone at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, her mother, who is a nurse, has a surprise for her from the hospital.

Directed by Komeil Soheil, “So Close, So Far” shows how many people, from a boy in his twenties in the Amazon forests to those who live on a tiny island in Malaysia, suddenly experienced big changes in their lifestyles.

Next to the Grand Jury Prize, all short films will be competing for an audience award, which will be determined through online voting by people who have the chance to watch the films and vote until May 24.

The winning films will be picked up for international sales and distribution by interfilm, an international short film festival running in Berlin during November.

Photo: A scene from “Don’t Worry” by Mana Pakseresht.

