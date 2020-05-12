MPs approve motion on Israel’s hostile measures

TEHRAN — Iranian lawmakers have approved the double-urgency of a motion which would obligate the Iranian government to take certain measures against hostile measures of the Israeli regime.

No parliamentarian voiced any opposition to the motion, therefore its “double-urgency” was approved unanimously.

Following the approval, MPs chanted “Down with Israel”, Mehr reported.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani urged the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee to address the motion as soon as possible so that the parliament could vote on it at the beginning of next week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Abtahi, a member of the Velaei faction of the parliament, said 33 lawmakers had signed the motion.

He said the motion consists of 14 articles. One of the articles, he continued, maintains that the historic land of Palestine belongs to the original Palestinian people.

Also, according to the motion, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be obligated to impose bans on all economic, commercial and financial institutions of the Zionist regime whose shares belong to Israeli citizens or which are registered in the occupied territories, he explained.

Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zonnour said while the world is distracted with the coronavirus pandemic, the Zionist regime is doing everything it can to put Iran's interests at risk.

During the open session of the parliament, Zonnour said that since its formation, the Zionist regime has been making difficulties for Muslims in the region.

He named the regime as the main culprit acting against the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian nation.

“Spying, terrorism, and the martyrdom of Iranian nuclear scientists, cyber and electronic warfare, and cyber-attacks on nuclear and economic centers are among the Zionist regime’s actions against the Iranian nation,” Zonnour stated.

MH/PA