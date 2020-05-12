Persian version of “Willi Wishes for a Brother” republished 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has recently published the fifth edition of the Persian translation of Austrian author Bernhardt Lins’ book “Willi Wishes for a Brother” (“Willi Wunscht Sich Einen Bruder”).

The book illustrated by Slovenian painter and illustrator Alenka Sottler tells the story of a boy who wishes to have a brother to play football with and take to the river for camping, however, her mother brings him a sister instead.

The Persian version, which was first published in 2008, has been translated by Ali Khakbazan.

Born in the Austrian city of Feldkirch (Vorarlberg), Lins is a teacher at a primary school. As a composer, singer and musician, he started to publish his own songs in 1975. Since then, he has released several CDs and cassettes as well as numerous children’s books.

Photo: A copy of the Persian version of “Willi Wishes for a Brother”.

