IIDCYA announces nominees for Astrid Lindgren Award

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has announced writer Hamidreza Shahabadi and its mobile library program as its nominees for the 2021 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.

The mobile library program promotes reading in remote regions and villages across Iran.

Iran’s nominations for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, which is presented by the Swedish government to promote children’s and youths’ literature in the world, are selected separately every year by the IIDCYA, the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth, and the Children’s Book Council of Iran.

Shahabadi was also among the nominees selected nearly two weeks ago by the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth.

Book reading promoter Abdolhakim Bahar and Afghan book reading promoter Nader Musavi are others nominated by the association.

“When Moji Was Lost”, “A Banana that Smiled”, “Tambourine” and “Translator” are among Shahabadi’s noteworthy credits.

IIDCYA selected children’s book writer Hushang Moradi Kermani for the 2019 and 2020 editions of the award.

Photo: Children attend a reading session organized by the IIDCYA mobile library program in an undated photo. (IIDCYA)

