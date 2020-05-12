Allah-Abad wetland hosting 30 bird species once again

TEHRAN – Currently, 30 species of birds that migrate from Siberia to Africa landed in the Allah-Abad wetland in central Qazvin province, head of the provincial department of environment has stated.

Allah-Abad wetland has been revived with increasing rainfall and hosts migratory birds from inside and outside the country every year, IRNA quoted Siavash Rezazadeh as saying on Sunday.

Some of these birds fly their wings on the northern route from the Caspian Sea to Siberia in Russia, and others on the West Asian route in North Africa, he added.

He went on to say that flamingo, crane, mallard, bustard, see-see partridge, heron, and even some native birds, such as eagles, falcons, and bitterns, live temporarily in this wetland.

The permanent revitalization of Allah-Abad wetland, which is now on the agenda, has led to more birds breeding and may provide conditions in the future for animals such as deer to be released in these areas, he explained.

Rezazadeh also noted that the presence of migratory birds in this wetland can turn this natural attraction into a bird-watching site and increase the number of tourists in Qazvin province.

Dasht-e Allah-Abad in Abyek with an area of 60,000 hectares is one of the shooting and hunting areas of Qazvin province.

FB/MG