Art Bureau observing Grand Nights by tazieh performances  

TEHRAN – The Art Bureau in Tehran is organizing six tazieh (Iranian passion play) performances to observe the Laylat al-Qadr (The Grand Nights).

The Grand Nights are the 19th, 21st and 23rd nights of the holy month of Ramadan, during one of which the entire Quran had been sent down to the Prophet Muhammad (S).

The Andisheh Hall of the bureau will host troupes from across the country, which are scheduled to perform for six nights, the bureau announced on Tuesday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are not allowed to attend the performances, which will be streamed online every night at 9:30 pm on namayeshnet.com.

Experts from the Art Bureau are supervising the health protocol for theatrical performances during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first performance was held on Monday night, featuring the martyrdom of Muslim ibn Aqil al-Hashimi, the messenger of Imam Hussein (AS) to Kufa during the Ashura uprising, which led to the martyrdom of the Imam.

The story of the martyrdom of Muslim ibn Aqil’s sons, Muhammad and Ibrahim, was staged on Tuesday.

The story of Hurr ibn Riahi, Yazid’s commander, who joined the troops of Imam Hussein (AS) on the eve of Ashura, is scheduled to go on stage on Wednesday night.

A highlight of the performances has been allocated to the story of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS), which will be held on Friday that marks the martyrdom anniversary of the Imam.

Tazieh represents religious events, historical and mythical stories and folk tales. Each performance has the four components of poetry, music, song and motion.

However, stories about the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions against the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE are more highly regarded by tazieh troupes and audiences.

Photo: This file photo shows thespians performing a tazieh. (IRNA/Ali Marimi)

MMS/YAW



