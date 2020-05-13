Hassan Ruholamin creates painting in honor of Imam Ali (AS)

TEHRAN – Painter Hassan Ruholamin, who is famous for his epic drawings, has created a painting in honor of Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of the Shia.

The painting depicts Imam Ali (AS) in an alley in Kufa, Iraq at night, carrying a bag of food for the poor. The painting refers to a story about the Imam who disguised himself as a stranger to help the poor by distributing food for them at night.

He published the painting on his Instagram page on Ramadan 19, which marks the anniversary of the night, at which Imam Ali (AS) was stabbed in the head with a poisoned sword in 661 CE.

In addition, the 19th, 21st and 23rd nights of the holy month of Ramadan, are called the Laylat al-Qadr (The Grand Nights), during one of which the entire Quran was sent down to the Prophet Muhammad (S).

A large painting depicting the last moments in the life of Imam Hussein (AS) in the Ashura event has also been created by Ruholamin.

His other paintings include “The Apocalyptic Companion of Aba Abdillah”, a painting in memory of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad in January.

