Iranian photographers honored at NSAPK Circuit 2020

TEHRAN – Three Iranian photographers have been honored at the 5th Circular Exhibition of Photography – NSAPK Circuit 2020 in Serbia and Montenegro.

Ali Samei won the Salon Gold Medal for his photo “Muddy Face” in the Portrait category, the organizers have announced.

The photo shows a man from Lorestan Province with his face coated with mud as a tradition while he attends a mourning ceremony for Imam Hussein during Ashura.

Seyyed Ehsan Mortazavi received an honorable mention for his photo “People and Flowers” in the Open Color category, while Omidreza Purnabi received an honorable mention for “End of the Day” in the Open Monochrome section.

The FIAP Blue Badge for the Best Author at Salon Kotor went to Jayatu Chandra Das from India and the FIAP Blue Badge for the Best Author at Salon Novi Sad was awarded to Flemming Ryborg from Denmark.

The exhibition will be organized in the categories of “Woman”, “Portrait”, “Open Color” and “Open Monochrome”.

Salon Novi Sad will host the exhibition from August 15 to 22, while Salon Kotor will hold the exhibition from August 17 to 24.

The exhibition will be organized at Salon Podgorica on August 21 to 28.

Photo: “Muddy Face” by Iranian photographer Ali Samei won the Salon Gold Medal at the 5th Circular Exhibition of Photography – NSAPK Circuit 2020 in Serbia and Montenegro.

MMS/YAW



