Dutch envoy visits tulips field near Tehran, calls it ‘breathtaking’

TEHRAN - Dutch Ambassador to Iran, Jacques Werner, has paid a visit to a vast colorful tulip plain near the Iranian capital, calling it ‘breathtaking’.

“Breathtaking. Very nice to see these beautiful #tulip fields, yesterday, only one hour drive from #Tehran, near Kondor/Karaj in the Alborz mountains, with thousands of colourful #tulips,” Werner tweeted on Sunday.

One of the tourist attractions in the Alborz province, the plain is situated in Kondor village, some 22 km far from Karaj county, west of Tehran. The hillside plain is home to over 2,100,000 tulip bulbs in 30 different types cultivated in the area of 3.5 hectares, creating a spectacular view in the Alborz mountain range.

Finally, the complex has an array of small, local bazaars selling traditional products, including herbal infusions, plums, and other goods — providing a well-needed income for locals. The beauty of the flowers and plants, as well as the charming buildings and bazaar, offer people a chance to forget about the hostel and bustle of living in big cities for a few hours.

Iran is the hub of tulips, which is called “Laleh” in Persian. The tulip became one of the most common symbols of the 1979 Islamic Revolution as well.

According to geographical research, around 170 various types of tulip grow across the country. Some researchers believe that tulip was taken from Iran to Constantinople by the envoy of the Roman Emperor

Ferdinand I to Iran, who took the tulip grain to Vienna in the 16th century and introduced the flower to Europeans.

