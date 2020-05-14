Tehran denounces terror attacks in Afghanistan

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has condemned the terrorist attacks on a hospital in Kabul and a funeral service in Nangarhar that have killed dozens of civilians in a double tragedy for Afghanistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Mousavi deplored the terrorist attacks and the other military actions in various regions of Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry website reported.

He condemned the strikes on civilians and non-military sites, and voiced concern about the rise in violence in Afghanistan.

The spokesman also expressed sympathy with the Afghan government and people, particularly with the families of victims of the recent attacks.

Mousavi urged all forces engaged in the military operations to cease the armed actions in honor of the holy month of Ramadan and prepare the ground for dialogue and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

At least 11 were killed in a Tuesday morning attack on a Kabul hospital, including mothers, nurses and two newborn babies, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Shortly after, a suicide bomber targeted a funeral ceremony in Nangarhar, leaving at least 24 dead and 68 injured.

Hours after the attacks, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani directed security forces to resume offensive operations against the Taliban.

“I strongly condemn recent attacks in a hospital in Kabul and Nangarhar province which killed a number of innocent people including women and children,” Ghani said in an address to the nation.

“Taliban have rejected our repeated call for a ceasefire, calls for ceasefire don't mean weakness,” Ghani said. “I once again call on them to embrace peace, which is not only a demand of the government but the nation and international community.”

However, the Taliban has denied involvement in both attacks, according to the group’s spokesperson.

