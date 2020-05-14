Ex-Iran coach Igor Kolakovi named Virtu CMC Zawiercie coach

TEHRAN – Former Iran national volleyball team head coach Igor Kolakovic took charge of Polish team Aluron Virtu CMC Zawiercie.

The Montenegrin coach has penned a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Kolakovic pared company with Iran after the cancelation of VNL 2020 and Olympic Games due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old coach will be assisted by Dominik Kwapisiewicz in his new team.

“I have already decided to work in a club after finishing work in Iran. I would like to lead a European team and Poland was my favorite league to work. Three years ago I negotiated with the club but finally took charge of Iran national volleyball team. I am not going to reveal the details,” Kolakovic said.