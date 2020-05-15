Online exhibit displaying miniature paintings on Shahnameh stories  

TEHRAN – The Iranian Academy of Arts is showcasing a collection of miniature paintings featuring stories from Ferdowsi’s masterpiece Shahnameh in an online exhibition.

The collection, which is on view on the academy website, was created in 2018 to commemorate the great Persian poet and revive the art of illustration.

The academy invited 25 masters of miniature who together created 30 miniatures, which were first displayed at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran in 2019.

The exhibit has been set up to commemorate Ferdowsi Day, which was celebrated on May 14 this year.

Photo: A miniature by Mahin Afshanpur.

