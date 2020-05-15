Iran denies collision of its cargo ship in Singapore Strait

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) denies the reports on the collision of the container ship, Shahraz, with an Indonesian bulk carrier called the Samudra Sakti I, IRIB reported on Friday.

According to Mohammad Rastad, the damage to the Iranian cargo ship in the Singapore Strait is most probably due to the grounding, and necessary measures are being taken to investigate the accident and save the ship.

Based on the latest information received, the cargo ship, which belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), deviated from its route in the Singapore Strait and ran aground, Rastad explained.

“Details of the extent of the damage and the definite causes of the accident will be announced after the investigations are completed,” the official said.

The official noted that currently, the priority is to rescue the ship, which is still stuck in the location, adding that local rescue teams will be used for the rescue operation.

Shahraz, and the Indonesian carrier were stuck in Singapore Strait at around 1900 UTC on May 10 in close proximity to each other headed in the same direction.

Later, Maritime Bulletin reported that photos they received suggested that there was a serious collision between the two vessels with the container ship sustaining a hull breach and cracks port side.

