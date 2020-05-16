Iranian wrestler Esmaeilpour comes out of retirement

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Masoud Esmaeilpour has come out of retirement.

The 31-year-old wrestler was forced to retire from the sport due to injury two years ago.

Esmaeilpour has won Asian championship three times in 2010 (New Delhi), 2014 (Astana) and 2015 (Doha).

He also claimed a silver medal at the 2014 World Championships (Tashkent) and a bronze medal at the 2013 World Championship (Budapest).

The lightweight freestyler also seized a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Esmaeilpour represented Iran at the Wrestling Men's freestyle 60 kg event at the 2012 Summer Olympics.