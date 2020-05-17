Barkindo sends letter of condolences to Zanganeh on death of OPEC governor

TEHRAN- Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), sent an official letter of condolences to the Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh to express his sorrow for the death of Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, Iran’s OPEC governor.

The following is the full text of the message:

It is with heavy heart that I received the very sad news of the passing away of our dear brother and colleague, Hossein Kazempour Ardebili. May Almighty Allah accept him in Jannat Alferdous and may He give his family and all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Hossein was a cherished friend of mine for the past 34 years in OPEC. Throughout these years of service and support to the Organization, he served many terms as a gallant representative of his country to the Board of Governors. As the longest serving member of the Board and its Chairman on several occasions, he gained the respect of his colleagues and the entire OPEC family for his thoughtful leadership and insightful guidance. Hossein was active on many of the Board's committees and played a pivotal role in shaping the Long-Term Strategy of the Organization and strengthening the role and capacity of the OPEC Secretariat.

OPEC has also been most fortunate to benefit from Hossein's remarkable career in the service of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a responsibility from which he never wavered. His expertise and experience were central to OPEC's many achievements and its greatest successes. Hossein was a champion of the Declaration of Cooperation that has brought unparalleled recognition and respect for OPEC, as evidenced by our proactive leadership in confronting the severe market downturn resulting from impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hossein's commitment and dedication to OPEC throughout his life's work were not only markers of his personal qualities, but those of the great nation which he so ably represented throughout the years.

I would also like to convey my sincerest thanks to you, Excellency, for your dedication and commitment. Your tireless work on behalf of OPEC assures the continued success of the Organization in achieving its founding principles of ensuring sustainable oil market stability in the interests of producing countries, investors, consumers and the global economy.

As we look towards our Organization's 60th anniversary in September, we must never forget the legacy of those visionaries from the Founder Members, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, who for the passing of time will not be able to join us but will never be forgotten. Our brother, our colleague and our great friend Hossein Kazempour Ardebili will be among those we shall remember and never forget.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect.

IEF secretary-general also sends a letter of condolences

Sun Xiansheng, the secretary general of the International Energy Forum (IEF), has also sent a letter of condolences to the Iranian oil minister on the death of Kazempour Ardebili.

The following is the full-text message of the IEF Secretary General to Mr. Zanganeh:

I was very saddened to hear of the death of Mr. Hossein Kazempour Ardebili. On behalf of the IEF Secretariat, please accept my sincerest sympathy on this terrible loss.

Mr. Kazempour was a respected oil veteran, a key figure in Iran's oil industry and one of the ultimate OPEC negotiators.

He was a strong supporter of the global energy dialogue between producers and consumers and therefore he believed in the important role that the IEF can play, as a neutral platform, to foster greater mutual understanding and awareness of common energy interests in order to ensure global energy security.

Mr. Kazempour was associated with the IEF since its early days even before the establishment of the IEF Secretariat. He facilitated the meeting in which the IEF Statute was adopted on 28 September 2003 in Isfahan. Later on he supported the formulation of the IEF Charter and ensured that Iran was among the signatories to the Charter.

He was always keen to participate in all IEF Ministerial Meetings and Executive Board meetings until he was unable to so due to his ailing health.

Mr. Kazempour will always be remembered for his great accomplishments. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

(Source: Shana.ir)