Iranian children’s books hit Chinese bookstores 

TEHRAN – Four books by Persian children’s writers have recently been published in Chinese in Beijing and Shanghai, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) that is the publisher of the original books announced on Sunday

The books have been published by the Youbook Agency in Beijing and the China National Publications Import Corporation (CNPIC) in Shanghai in collaboration with the Kia Literary Agency in Iran.

Among the books are “The Bird, the Little Boy and the Train” by Ahmadreza Ahmadi and illustrator Rashin Kheirieh.

“There Was the Moon and a Fox”, “My Kind Sara” and “I Am Sacred”, all by Anahita Teimurian, are the books published by the Chinese publishers.

Ahmadi was nominated for the Hans Christian Andersen Award in 2010. “Red Fish, Gold Fish”, “Sketch” and “From the Window of the Inn” are among Ahmadi’s credits.

Teimurian is an author and illustrator. “A Bird Like Himself”, “The Clever Mouse” and “There’s Room for Everyone” are among her other credits.

The agreement to publish the Chinese versions of the books was negotiated during the 24th Beijing International Book Fair in August 2017, but the organizations have recently finalized the deal.

Iran was a guest of honor at the book fair and organized an exhibition themed “The Colorful Dream on the Silk Road”.

Photo: This combination photo shows the four IIDCYA books published in China.

RM/MMS/YAW