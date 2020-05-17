Jojo Moyes’ “The Giver of Stars” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of “The Giver of Stars” by British novelist Jojo Moyes has recently been published by Amut Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Maryam Meftahi.

From the author of “Me Before You”, set in Depression-era America, “The Giver of Stars” is a breathtaking story of five extraordinary women and their remarkable journey through the mountains of Kentucky and beyond.

Based on a true story rooted in America’s past, “The Giver of Stars” is unparalleled in its scope and epic in its storytelling.

Funny, heartbreaking and enthralling, it is destined to become a modern classic: a richly rewarding novel of women’s friendship, of true love and of what happens when we reach beyond our grasp for the great beyond.

In “The Giver of Stars”, Alice Wright marries handsome American Bennett Van Cleve hoping to escape her stifling life in England. But small-town Kentucky quickly proves equally claustrophobic, especially living alongside her overbearing father-in-law.



So when a call goes out for a team of women to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s new traveling library, Alice signs on enthusiastically.

The leader, and soon Alice’s greatest ally, is Margery, a smart-talking, self-sufficient woman who’s never asked a man’s permission for anything. They will be joined by three other singular women who become known as the Packhorse Librarians of Kentucky.

What happens to them and to the men they love becomes an unforgettable drama of loyalty, justice, humanity and passion.

These heroic women refuse to be cowed by men or by convention. And although they face all kinds of dangers in a landscape that is at times breathtakingly beautiful and at others brutal, they remain committed to their job: bringing books to people who have never had any, arming them with facts that will change their lives.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Jojo Moyes’ story “The Giver of Stars”.

