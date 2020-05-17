Chabahar experiences historic shipment boom

TEHRAN – Docking operations were carried out simultaneously for eight ships at Iran’s Chabahar Port, for the first time in the port’s history, deputy head of Sistan-Baluchestan Province’s Ports and Maritime Department said.

“Since last week, eight docking operations, with a total length of more than 200 meters, were carried out in one day in this port,” ILAN quoted Hossein Ebrahimi as saying.

According to Ebrahimi, the boom in Chabahar Port’s maritime traffic is an indication of a bright future for sustainable development in this oceanic port.

For the second consecutive week, all five berths of Shahid Beheshti Port have been occupied, the official said, adding “This shows that Chabahar Port is gaining a significant place among the ports of the country and the region.”

Chabahar Port is one of the modern ports in the country in terms of equipment, benefiting from 30 strategic loading and unloading devices, according to the official.

“This equipment has played a significant role in the growth of unloading and loading operations, exports, and imports in this port,” he said.

As Iran's only oceanic port, Chabahar consists of two separate ports named Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti, each of which has five berths.

Iran has awarded the development project of this port to India, and the South Asian country committed $500 million to build two new berths in this port.

EF/MA