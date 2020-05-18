Zarif writes to UN chief, calls U.S. moves illegal, dangerous, threat to international peace  

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres late on Sunday warning about possible attempts by the U.S. to “disrupt” the movement of the Iranian tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela, warning such a move will be “illegal”, “dangerous”, “provocative”, “instance of piracy” and a “great danger to international peace and security”.

In the letter, Zarif warned against "America's movements in deploying its navy to the Caribbean in order to intervene and create disruption in transfer of Iran's fuel to Venezuela."

Five Iranian tankers carrying at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline are now sailing to Venezuela. The vessels are flying under the Iranian flag.

At the same time, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador to Tehran to seriously warn against any ill-considered measures by Washington.

The Swiss embassy in Tehran protects the U.S. interests in Iran as the two countries have no diplomatic relations.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi called on the ambassador to communicate Iran's "serious warning" to officials at the White House.

Araghchi said any potential threat to Iran's tankers would be met with a "quick and decisive response".

PA/PA