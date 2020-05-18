Krakow festival to screen Iran’s “Sunless Shadows”, “The Unseen”

TEHRAN – The animated movie “The Unseen” by Behzad Nalbandi and the documentary “Sunless Shadows” by Mehrdad Oskui, both from Iran, will go on screen at the 60th Krakow Film Festival, the organizers have announced.

In “Sunless Shadows”, Oskui builds a remarkable relationship with a group of adolescent girls that serve their sentence for the grave crime of murdering their father, their husband or another male family member in an Iranian juvenile detention center.

“The Unseen” will be screened in the World Stories section of the Polish event, which will be organized online from May 31 to June 2020.

World Stories is a permanent non-competing section of the Krakow Film Festival, which transports the viewers to the most distant corners of the world. This year, the protagonists of the documentary films are women, mothers, daughters, wives, and their struggles with their often confusing fates.

“The Unseen” is about homeless women in Iran who are locked away, banished to the outskirts of the city, and made invisible. Nalbandi secretly conducted interviews in the camps and creates a world of his own: cardboard animations make those affected visible again.

“Glitter and Dust” by Anna Koch and Julia Lemke from Germany, “Lili” by Peter Hegedus from Australia and Hungary, and “Ninosca” by Peter Torbiornsson from Sweden are among other films to go on screen in the World Stories section.

Around 200 films from all around the world, among them documentaries, short films and animations, will take part in several competition sections of the festival.

Photo: A scene from “The Unseen” by Behzad Nalbandi.

