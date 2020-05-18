Vocalist Homayun Shajarian to give online concert

TEHRAN – Vocalist Homayun Shajarian will be giving an online concert with the Tehran Chamber Orchestra at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on May 24.

Works by composers Mohammad-Javad Zarrabian and Sina Jahanabadi have been selected to be performed by 35 musicians at the concert, which will be conducted by Bardia Kiaras.

Over the past few weeks, vocalists Vahid Taj, Ali Zandevakili and Parvaz Homay, pianist Saman Ehteshami and tar virtuoso Keivan Saket were the musicians who gave online concerts at Vahdat Hall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Vocalist Homayun Shajarian acknowledges the audience after his performance at the hall of the Interior Ministry in Tehran on December 2, 2017. (Tasnim/Hamed Malekpur)

RM/MMS/YAW

