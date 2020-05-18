Literati launch Free Palestine movement 

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian literati have launched a movement named Free Palestine under the auspices of the Art Bureau in Tehran to support the oppressed people of Palestine.

They publish their literary texts and poetry in line with this movement on their Instagram page.

Alireza Qazveh, Ali Mohammad Moaddeb, Milad Erfanpur, Hamed Asgari and Hossein Motavellian are among the literati.

Photo: A poster for the Free Palestine movement.

