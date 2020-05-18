Para athlete Taremi to auction gold medal to release inmate

TEHRAN – Para athlete Kambiz Taremi is going to auction his gold medal to release an inmate in Iran's southern Hormozgan Province.

The sprinter claimed two gold medals in the Tunisian para athletic championship.

Now, the athlete has put his medal up for auction in a bid to raise money for prison of unintentional crimes.

Behzad Zadaliasghari, captain of Iran blind football team, has decided to release a prisoner with his marriage cost.

The Rio Paralympics silver medalist showed his generosity as he made decision to release a debtor.