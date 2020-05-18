Tehran hotels, restaurants to reopen after Ramadan

TEHRAN – Hotels and restaurants in the capital city of Tehran will resume operation in compliance with all health protocols after the holy month of Ramadan, an official with Tehran Public Security Police has announced.

By implementing health guidelines for dealing with coronavirus, restaurants and hotels were among the most restricted occupations, but after nearly two months, it is time to reopen, IRNA quoted Nader Moradi as saying on Monday.

According to the announcement of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, hotels and restaurants will be fully reopened after the holy month of Ramadan, in compliance with health protocols.

Emphasizing that the decision only applies to restaurants and hotels, he said that “At the moment, the activities of other high-risk businesses, which were previously banned, are in place, and the police will pursue violations.”

FB/MG