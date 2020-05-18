International Museum Day: Iran museums hailed by online visitors

TEHRAN – Contrary to previous years, thousands of art-and-history lovers toured Iran’s cultural heritage museums online on Monday (May 18), which marks the International Museum Day.

Traditionally, Iranian museums, like many other counterparts across the globe, offered free admission to mark the occasion, which were mainly ruled out this year in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

In return, a member of museums, such as the Carpet Museum of Iran hosted online meetings or workshops to cherish the day, for which “Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion” has been selected as the 2020 motto.

Each year since 1977, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) has organized International Museum Day on May 18 or around this date, to represent a unique moment for the international museum community.

The objective of International Museum Day is to raise awareness about the fact that, “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.”

Some Three million historical objects are currently being kept in Iranian museums which are affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

AFM/MG