Iran after peaceful coexistence with neighbors: envoy

TEHRAN — Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, says Iran is interested in maintaining peaceful coexistence with its neighbors and it is not after expansionism.

“We are not engaging in expansionism,” Mehr quoted Jalali as saying on Monday. “We want to have good and peaceful relations with all our neighbors.”

He made the remarks during an online conference, which was held to mark International Quds Day.

The ambassador said the U.S. and Israel are arousing anti-Iran sentiments and are trying to get the Iranian issue to the foreground in West Asia, while the significance of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis is knowingly downplayed by these countries.

“Regretfully, we see that in the present-day world, the Americans, the Israeli regime, as well as certain Arab countries, are making efforts to remove the Palestinian issue from the primary agenda of the Muslim world, making it a marginal issue.”

“However, the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the Palestinian issue is of priority for the Islamic world,” the ambassador explained.

Jalali noted that Iran sees it as its duty to assist the Palestinian people who are seeking support to settle the conflict with the Zionist regime of Israel.

The ambassador also termed the “deal of the century” suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump as “absolutely inhumane”.

International Quds Day was initiated by the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestinians and oppose the Zionist regime.

Rallies are held each year in various cities around the world by both Muslims and non-Muslim communities. Many Jewish people also attend the rallies in order to draw a line between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism.

This year’s International Quds Day falls on May 22.

President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday that Quds Day will be held in Tehran by marching cars under the watch of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

