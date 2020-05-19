Iron Age relics unveiled in Zanjan

TEHRAN – A total of 32 pre-historical objects, estimated to date from the Iron Age, were unveiled at the Zolfaqari Museum of the northwestern Zanjan province on Monday to mark International Museum Day.

The historical objects were unearthed through excavations conducted by Zanjan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department in the historical cemetery of Jeiran Tappeh, CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Amir Arjmand as saying on Monday.

The relics were restored by teams of cultural heritage experts and restorers, he added.

The International Museum Day has been celebrated worldwide since 1977 on or around May 18 to highlight the importance of museums and the challenges they face.

Iron Age is in fact final technological and cultural stage in the Stone–Bronze–Iron Age sequence. The date of the full Iron Age, in which this metal, for the most part, replaced bronze in implements and weapons, varied geographically, beginning in West Asia and southeastern Europe about 1200 BC but in China not until about 600 BC, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Although in West Asia iron had limited use as a scarce and precious metal as early as 3000 BC, there is no indication that people at that time recognized its superior qualities over those of bronze.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

In late January, Zanjan was designated as a “world city of filigree” by the World Crafts Council after the WCC assessors visited various craft workshops, stores, exhibits, and bazaars of the city in a two-day itinerary in last December.

Filigree consists of curling, twisting, or plaiting fine, pliable metal threads and soldering them at their points of contact with each other with a metal groundwork.

