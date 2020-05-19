Golestan Palace launches virtual Coronart exhibit

TEHRAN – Golestan Palace in Tehran has launched a virtual exhibit named “Coronart”, calling on artists to reproduce paintings and digital artworks on the theme of the coronavirus pandemic.

The artworks must be created based on a collection of photos of a number of Qajar-era characters, the organizers have announced.

The photos of the original works are available at the Golestan Palace website and interested individuals are asked to reproduce the artworks in the form of painting, graphic design or balloon word.

Artists can choose the photos available on the palace’s website for their paintings and graphic designs.

Artists are asked to submit their works to the organizers of the exhibit before August 19.

The selected works will be published in the digital catalog of the exhibit and will go on view at the palace after the pandemic is over.

Located in the heart and historic core of Tehran, the palace complex is one of the oldest in the Iranian capital, originally built during the Safavid dynasty in the historic walled city.

Following extensions and additions, it received its most characteristic features in the 19th century, when the palace complex was selected as the royal residence and seat of power by the Qajar ruling family.

It was not only used as the governing base of the Qajar kings but also functioned as a recreational and residential compound and a center of artistic production in the 19th century. Through the latter activity, it became the source and center of Qajar arts and architecture.

Photo: A poster for the Coronart exhibition at the Golestan Palace in Tehran.

RM/MMS/YAW



