Iranian artists to produce works on Palestine’s resistance on Quds Day 

TEHRAN – Over 30 Iranian artists will be creating artworks on the resistance of Palestinians in a gathering to be held in the courtyard of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, in Mashhad on International Quds Day on Friday.

Organized by the Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office, the program has been arranged to respect and support the years-long resistance of the oppressed people of Palestine.

Mohammad-Ali Rajabi, Masud Nejabati, Ali Vazirian, Hassan Ruholamin, Abbas Barzegar Ganji, Zahra Asadian, Nasser Taqizadeh, Abbas Gudarzi and Mehdi Farrokhi are among the participating artists.

International Quds Day was initiated by the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestinians and oppose the Zionist regime.

The day is observed by rallies around the world on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Rallies are held each year in various cities around the world by both Muslims and non-Muslim communities.

This year Quds Day will be held in Tehran by a procession of cars under the watchful eyes of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps to combat coronavirus pandemic. People can attend Quds Day rallies by riding in their cars.

Photo: A painting by Hassan Ruholamin.

RM/MMS/YAW