Penguin Books publish Garus Abdolmalekian’s poetry in English

TEHRAN – Penguin Books have published a selection of poems by young Iranian writer Garus Abdolmalekian in English.

Entitled “Lean against This Late Hour”, the book was translated into English by Idra Novey and Ahmad Nadalizadeh.

The book contains “Hollows”, “The Faded Colors of the World”, “Lines Change Places in the Dark”, “The Hidden Bird” and dozens of other works by the poet.

Abdolmalekian is an acclaimed young Iranian poet. He is the author of four poetry books that have been reprinted several times.

His poems have been translated into Arabic, French, German, Kurdish and Spanish. Abdolmalekian is presently the editor of the poetry section at Cheshmeh Publications in Tehran and the executive editor of publications at the Youth Poetry Office in Iran.

A Swedish translation of a selection of poetry by Abdolmalekian was published in Sweden under the title, “Raderna byter plats i morkret” in 2016.

Photo: A copy “Lean against This Late Hour” by Iranian poet Garus Abdolmalekian.

