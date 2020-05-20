Daily electricity consumption in Iran touches 46 GW

TEHRAN – Following an upward trend in recent months, electricity consumption in Iran reached 45,847 megawatts (45.84 gigawatts) on Wednesday, May 19, IRNA reported.

As reported, the country’s electricity consumption stood at 43,598 MW on the same date last year, which means the consumption has increased by 2,284 MW.

Based on the data, electricity consumption by the industry sector also exceeded 4600 megawatts (MW) and reached 4,606 MW on the mentioned day.

The country’s renewable power plants generated 6,502 MW of electricity in the said date to register a slight increase compared to the previous day.

According to the Iranian Deputy Energy Minister Homayoon Haeri, the capacity of renewable power plants has quadrupled in the past four years.

Last week, Iran’s Power Generation and Distribution Company (known as TAVANIR) announced that the country’s electricity consumption, since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) up to May 6 has increased by five percent compared to the same period last year.

The installed capacity of renewable power plants in the Iranian calendar year 1394 stood at 200 MW, and by the end of the year 1398 (ended on March 19) it had reached more than 800 MW, Haeri said.

Earlier, Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC) had announced that electricity consumption in the country reached a record high of 41,694 megawatts (41.69 gigawatts) on May 10.

The country’s electricity consumption stood at 38,695 MW on the same date last year, which means the consumption has increased by 2,999 MW.

In the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease of rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

In this regard, the Energy Ministry has been following new strategies in recent years to manage the consumption and lessen the electricity losses in the national grid.

EF/MA

