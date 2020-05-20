Fajr Festival of Visual Arts announces winners 

TEHRAN – Winners of the 12th edition of the Fajr Festival of Visual Arts, which is organized every year by the Visual Arts Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, were announced on Wednesday.

The closing ceremony of the festival, which was postponed due to the new coronavirus pandemic for a later time, was not held, the office announced.

Both the catalog and the certificate of the festival will be submitted to all winners.

In the illustration section, the winners were Zahra Ashuri, Pejman Baghinzadeh and Neda Basharkhah, and the winners in the cartoon section were Ali Mivenejad, Marzieh Tajizadegan and Hossein Rahimkhani.

In the ceramic section, Kazem Ebrahimi, Maryam Neyestani and Parvin Abbasi were the winners, and in the calligraphy section the winners were Amir-Abbas Nasiri, Shahrbanu Najafi and Mostafa Abedini.

The winners in the painting section were Erfan Bibak, Farzad Chegini and Sarvenaz Emtiazi, and the winners in the sculpture category were Elham Shokri, Hossein Nakhaei and Hossein Takzare.

Samaneh Doostinia and Sara Sholevar were the winners in the miniature section, the winners in the photography section were Pejman Molai, Gholmareza Yazdani and Mohsen Peyravinejad, and the winners in the graphic design section were Meysam Namdar, Mohammad-Hossein Aqajani and Mehid Mir-Ahmadi.

The winner in the new art media section was Sajjad Daadpur.

A selection of top works has been purchased by the Visual Arts Office.

A selection of 900 works was put on view in the different sections of painting, photo, sculpture, calligraphy, miniature, illustration, cartoon, graphic design and new media at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran in February.

Photo: Art aficionados visit artworks on display during the 12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran on February 18, 2020. (ISNA/Mohammad-Ali Qasemi)

