The battle for Quds will not stop.

The Palestinian people will not forget their lands from which they were expelled by the Zionists in 1948. This happened after the occupiers committed massacres against Palestinian inhabitants.

The Palestinian people are still suffering from the fallout of Nakba Day (catastrophe), which occurred in 1948. Until now, the Palestinian story is alive. The Palestinian tragedy is still affecting the people. The Palestinians have never forgotten their right of return to their own land. The right of return is a sacred issue that the Palestinian people cannot abandon.

Therefore, our people are still struggling to regain their full rights for which they have made great sacrifices.

The significant launch of marches on the borders of the Gaza Strip and the marches that rejected the proposed "deal of the century" are aimed to assert the Palestinian people’s right to return to their motherland.

The International Quds Day, proposed by Imam Khomeini, is a Palestinian day with a distinction of support for the Palestinian cause in the Islamic world. Quds Day stresses the need that the issue is the central issue of the Islamic world. It reminds the Islamic countries of the need to mobilize their energies and capabilities towards the liberation of Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Quds is the issue of the Islamic Ummah and as long as Quds remains occupied, capitals of the entire Islamic nations cannot remain safe from occupation.

Quds must remain present in the eyes of the Islamic nations. Iran, which proposed this day, is working intensively to support the Palestinian steadfastness and has provided unprecedented support to keep the work of the Resistance Movement alive.

International Al-Quds Day will be endangered by efforts to normalize ties with the Zionist entity. Such an attempt will be a treason and crime against the Palestinian cause.

The International Quds Day, marked on the last Friday of Ramadan, must stay alive. There is a doctrinal linkage between Palestine and Quds with the Arab and Islamic nations that can never be separated.

The battle for Quds will not stop.

