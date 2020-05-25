Rouhani says it’s necessary to reopen borders with Turkey

TEHRAN – In a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani said that it is necessary to reopen land and air borders by observing healthcare protocols.

“It is essential for the two countries to exchange experiences in fighting the virus [the coronavirus] to resume developing and deepening Tehran-Ankara relations,” he said.

Erdogan said that cooperation and exchange of experiences can be very “useful” in fighting the coronavirus.

“I will give necessary orders for reopening the borders and resuming economic interaction,” Erdogan said.

In late February, Turkey closed its border with Iran as a preventative measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

NA/PA