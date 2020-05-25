Ramiz Guliyev, Iranian orchestra performs Vasif Adigozelov’s “Lullaby”

TEHRAN – Azerbaijani tar virtuoso Ramiz Guliyev and the Iran National Instruments Orchestra has released the music video “Lullaby” during the pandemic.

The idea came from the orchestra and Guliyev warmly welcomed it, the orchestra said in a press release, adding that the Azerbaijani musician has said that listening to music in these difficult days of quarantine even for a short period of time will help relieve and encourage people.

The orchestra proposed several compositions and Guliyev proposed “Lullaby” by Azerbaijan’s most distinguished composer Vasif Adigozelov.

Members of the orchestra and Guliyev have recorded their performances for the video separately under the supervision of conductor Ali-Akbar Qorbani.

Alireza Daryai, Kurosh Danai, Shahin Safai, Maryam Khodabakhsh, Masud Firuznejad, Forugh Fazli and Amin Heidari are the members of the orchestra.

Photo: A poster for the music video “Lullaby” performed by Azerbaijani tar virtuoso Ramiz Guliyev and the Iran National Instruments Orchestra.

