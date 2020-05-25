Sassanid-era bridge in need of renovation

TEHRAN – A Sassanid-era bridge dating back to roughly 1,700 years ago in Dezful, southwest Iran, is in need of vital rehabilitation works.

Best known as the Dezful bridge, the massive monument on the Dez River is believed to be the oldest still-standing bridge in the world and it remained in full functionality until recently.

A number of the bridge’s arches need major repairs due to serious damage, CHTN quoted Hojjatollah Aryaeinia the director of Dezful Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

The new restoration project is to separate parts of the bridge’s metal structure and rebuild it in its old form with the same materials it was first built with, he added.

He also noted that the project aims at reducing costs and preventing more damages to the historic structure, which has lost some of its original materials by the destruction over the years.

The historical bridge has been extensively repaired and renovated in various eras to ensure its functionally and preservation. Nowadays, cars are no longer allowed to pass over the structure due to its historical value and fragility.

It is said that the monument was built by Roman prisoners of war after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Sassanid king Shapur I the Great, who reigned over Persia from around 240-270 CE.

