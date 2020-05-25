Beyhaqi mausoleum to undergo urgent restoration

TEHRAN – The mausoleum of Beyhaqi, Iranian polymath, in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi will undergo urgent rehabilitation works, provincial tourism chief has said.

The eastern parts of the mausoleum, which have been damaged by heavy rains over the past two years, need urgent restoration, which will be done in the near future, CHTN quoted Mohsen Barabadi as saying on Monday.

The restoration project, which aims at repairing and strengthening the monument, needs 2 billion rials (some $50,000) budget, he added.

The mausoleum, which is located in the city of Sheshtamad, in Sabzevar county, was built in 1974.

Abu al-Hassan Beyhaqi, also known as Ibn Fondoq was a 12th-century Iranian scientist and literatus. He authored over 70 works ranging from Arabic grammar to astrology to philology.

Sabzevar, located in the west of Khorasan Razavi province, has over 100 historical and natural sites inscribed on the National Heritage list.

The history of Sabzevar goes back to the first millennium BC. After the Mongol invasion of Iran, the city was the first part of Iran that moved towards its freedom, under the lead of the Sarbedaran movement.

In the 14th century, Timur, the Turco-Mongol conqueror and the founder of the Timurid Empire, invaded Iran, and despite the brave defense of people in Sabzevar, the city was destroyed quite completely. It is said that about 90,000 people having been massacred by Timur. After killing all men in the town, he cut their heads and made three pyramids of the heads in a city square, which is known as Sarberiz (literally means place of heads) square nowadays.

