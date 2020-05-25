Handicrafts workshops established in northeast Iran

TEHRAN – Some 15 handicrafts workshops have been launched in Chenaran county in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi since last Iranian calendar year 1398 (started March 21, 2019), CHTN reported.

The workshops have created 50 direct job opportunities, Chenaran’s tourism chief Mohammad Taherian Moqaddam said on Sunday.

About 170 craftspeople in various fields including Kilim, felt products, jewelry, termeh and traditional costumes are working in the region, he added.

He also noted that launching a permanent handicrafts market could help craftspeople to promote their products more properly.

Located 50 kilometers northwest of Mashhad, the provincial capital, Chenaran is a mountainous destination with rich wildlife for local holidaymakers.

ABU/MG

