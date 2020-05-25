Qassem Soleimani sacrificed himself to protect Quds

International Day of Quds is an occasion to remind the world of its responsibilities towards the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the city of Quds, and the Zionist entity's actions in Judaizing the city.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Martyr Qassem Soleimani made it clear that Muslims have to defend Quds, and Haj Qassem sacrificed himself to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Quds.

Iran is still moving forward with its positions on the Palestinian issue.