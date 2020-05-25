Iran at highest level of defense power: general

TEHRAN — Iran has reached the highest level of military preparedness for defense, according to chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

“We are currently at the highest level of defense readiness since victory of the Islamic Revolution,” Tasnim on Sunday quoted Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh as saying.

“Iran is militarily powerful,” Hajizadeh said.

He rejected threats from Iran’s enemies as a sign of their “fear and concerns” over Iran’s rising power.

The commander further stressed that domestic capabilities should be focused on efforts to settle the economic woes.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

In February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

