Quds Day is in hearts of Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims

International Quds Day is in the hearts of the Palestinians and the Arab and Islamic nations and it serves as candlelight for Quds and the Palestinians.

On International Quds Day, we say that any candlelight that does not cast light on Jerusalem al-Quds and move towards the liberation of Palestine will die down.

We believe that every Arab and Islamic nation must support and strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of the plots that are wiping out the Palestinian blood on the earth to seize their lands.