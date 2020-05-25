If you are a first-time wearer of contact lens, then removing the contact lenses can be a daunting task. But don’t worry! In this article, we have provided a step by step process on how to remove a contact lens without hurting your eyes.

Once you have enough practice, removing the contact lens will no more be a daunting task. Here are some tips that make removal of contact lens smoother.

Things to Keep in Mind Before You Remove Contact Lenses

One of the important things to keep in mind before removing the contact lens is that you need to wash your hands with soap properly. Now, wipe your hands and make it dry so that no water gets into your lenses.

Also, whenever you are removing contact lens, make sure to start with the same eye always.

How to Remove Contact Lens?

If you are planning to remove the contact lens, then follow this process step-by-step:

● Make sure to stand in front of a mirror, in the beginning.

● Now, face upwards.

● Take the non-dominant hand and also the index finger to raise the upper eyelid away from the eye.

● With the thumb and index finger pads, try to squeeze the lens gently and pull it down away from your eye. Don’t pinch or fold with more force than required.

● Now, place the lens on the palm of your other hand.

Now, you are done removing the contact lens. Repeat the same process with the other eye.

How to Clean Contact Lens?

Improper cleaning and handling of contact lenses can cause a major eye infection and other serious eye problems. If you don’t wear the contact lenses daily, one best thing you can do is to make the cleaning process a daily habit.

So, how can you clean the contact lens?

● Squeeze fresh cleaner into the surface of the lens, once the lens in your palm.

● Rub the lens with your finger pads for 30 seconds.

● Repeat the same process for the other side of the lens.

● Now, put the lens in a case, cover the lens with fresh solution, and then close it with a cap.

Are you still having trouble to remove the contact lenses?

If you are still finding it difficult to remove the contact lens, then try to follow the below-mentioned steps:

● Try to use rewetting lubricants or drops that can make it easy to lift the contact lens from your eyes. Now dry the lens a bit and let the lens stick little closely.

● Without rushing, you have to give some to remove the contact lens or while switching the contact lens.

● If you are worried about being uncomfortable, then try to slide the contact lens to the white of your eyes. Pulling the lens to the lower lid of your eyes can also help.

These are some of the best and safest ways to remove the contact lens from your eyes. If you still have any queries, do let us know in the comment section below.