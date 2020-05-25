Iran’s “Eyes and Arms” honored at Hot Docs 2020 

TEHRAN – “Eyes and Arms” by Iranian filmmaker Panahbarkhoda Rezai has won an honorable mention at Hot Docs, a major Canadian international documentary festival, which is currently being run online in Toronto.

In “Eyes and Arms”, deeply in love and perfectly matched, an isolated Iranian couple overcome their disabilities, with her becoming his eyes and him her arms. His only hesitation is her ongoing desire for a child as he copes with his own tragic loss.

The documentary was an entry to the World Showcase and received the honor in the Best Mid-Length Documentary category.

“This tender portrait of a marriage captures the delicate choreography of an intimate partnership; this loving couple with disabilities are the players and their humble home in Iran is the stage,” the jury wrote in their statement published after announcing the winners.

The mid-length jury members were Monika Navarro, João Federici and Denae Peters.

The award for Best Mid-Length Documentary went to “Mother-Child” directed by Andrea Testa from Argentina.

“Stray” by American director Elizabeth Lo won the award for Best International Feature Documentary while “499”, a co-production between the U.S. and Mexico by director Rodrigo Reyes received special jury prize in this category.

American documentarian Todd Chandler was honored with the Emerging International Filmmaker Award for “Bulletproof”, and “Unforgivable” directed by Marlén Viñayo from El Salvador was picked as Best International Short Documentary.

The Hot Docs festival opened online on May 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will run until June 6.

Photo: “Eyes and Arms” by Iranian filmmaker Panahbarkhoda Rezai.

