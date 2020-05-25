Composer Loris Tjeknavorian nominated for Books for Peace Award

TEHRAN – Iranian composer Loris Tjeknavorian has been nominated for the Books for Peace Awards 2020.

He received the nomination from Iran’s Art for Peace Festival, which was nominated for the 2019 edition of the awards.

Winners will be honored during a special ceremony on September 12 in Rome, Italy.

The Books for Peace Awards was launched in 2017 in a project by FUNVIC (Fundação Universitária Vida Cristã), UNESCO BFUCA-WFUCA Brazil club, Section Europe, and ANASPOL (Local Police) to honor works promoting peace through culture and words, not only as a concept between nations at war, but also among all individuals living in the world.

The Art for Peace Festival, which is held every year in Tehran, is concerned with world peace and environmental issues such as the water crisis in the country.

The festival showcases a variety of artworks by Iranian and international artists in the media of painting, photo, sculpture, graphic design, installation, video art, cinema and theater to promote the culture of peace and a world without violence.

Every year the organizers also honor an individual who has made a significant contribution to peace with a medal.

Photo: Iranian composer Loris Tjeknavorian in an undated photo.

