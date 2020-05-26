Annual copper concentrate output projected to reach 1.4m tons

TEHRAN- In its outlook plan for the mining sector in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021), Iran plans to produce 1.427 million tons of copper concentrate, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The country had planned to produce 1.198 million tons of copper concentrate in the past year, while the output reached 1.18 million tons.

Meanwhile, the annual copper cathode production is anticipated to hit 250,000 tons in this year. Last year’s projected amount was 220,000 tons, although the country managed to produce 250,000 tons of the product.

Earlier this month, four development projects worth 40 trillion rials (about $952.3 million) were inaugurated in the copper sector of Kerman Province in the southeast of Iran.

As reported, President Hassan Rouhani put the projects into operation through video conference.

The projects inaugurated in Khatoon Abad Copper Complex included increasing the capacity of copper smelting in the complex, building a copper concentrate storage, construction of a sulfuric acid production plant, and an oxygen supplying unit.

Head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Khodadad Gharibpour has announced that the National Iranian Copper Industry Company has defined copper projects worth 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) to be implemented in the current calendar year.

