Longest in West Asia: Tehran’s Vali-e Asr Street eyes World Heritage tag 

TEHRAN – Iran is following up on possible inscription of the historical Vali-e Asr Street in Tehran on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The street, which was built during 1920s, is the longest street in West Asia and is considered one of the longest in the world.

The possible registration is being pursued during the current Iranian year 1399 (started on March 20) and necessary steps are being taken in this regard, Tehran mayor Pirouz Hanachi announced on Monday, ISNA reported.

Vali-e Asr Street, which is registered on Iran’s National Heritage list, was added to the UNESCO’s temporary list in 2019.

The street runs for over 17 kilometers from Tehran’s railway station in the south of the city to the Tajrish square in the north.

It is lined with many shops, restaurants, parks, cinemas and cultural centers.

“Vali-e Asr Street is the best example which witnesses the persistent exercises of creating the concept of Garden-Street as a destination of an urban area form Safavid era up to the modern time. A variety of Architectural styles from traditional to modern and eclectic is a representation of eastern and western values synthesis in a specific geographical point, which carries a true definition of an architectural and spatial place,” according to UNESCO website.

ABU/MG