Iran’s chief rabbi lashes out at Netanyahu

Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, the head rabbi of the Iranian Jewish community, on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israelis as Iran marked its annual Quds Day.

He said in a Hebrew message aimed at Israeli occupiers: “You don’t represent Judaism. We Iranian Jews want to send this message to the Zionists, and first and foremost to Netanyahu,” The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

“Know that you Zionists do not represent Judaism and do not represent the Jewish people,” Gerami said in a statement broadcast on Iranian television. “You only represent the idea of a political movement whose ideas and values oppose the ideas and values of our holy Torah and the Jewish religion.”

“We strongly condemn your aggressive actions and emphasize to the whole world: There is a big difference between Judaism and Zionism,” Gerami said.

In a speech marking Quds Day on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed that the Zionist regime will be uprooted from the region despite supports by the United States and its minions.

“Without a doubt, the Zionist virus, which is the record holder of human evil, won’t last long, and it will be uprooted,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.



NA/PA

