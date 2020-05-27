Iran strongly denies Willy Sagnol talk

TEHRAN - The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has strongly denied reports that it has been linked with Willy Sagnol.

Italian site Foot Mercato has reported that the Iranian federation has opened negotiations with the former Bayern Munich assistant but FFIRI spokesman Amir Mehdi Alavi has dismissed claims the federation has held talks with the Frenchman.

“That's absolutely not true. Dragan Skocic will remain as Iran coach,” Alavi said.

The Italian media had already reported that Andrea Stramaccioni and Giovanni "Gianni" De Biasi were shortlisted to take charge of Iran national football team but the federation refuted the speculations.

Sagnol has never worked as head coach in a team and was assistant of Carlo Ancelotti in Bayern Munich in 2017.

The Persian are third ingroup C, five points behind Iraq in the 2020 World Cup qualification.

The Iranian football outfit have four must-win game ahead and the rumors will definitely distract the team.

After back-to-back appearances in 2014 and 2018, the aim now is to secure a third consecutive participation for the first time.

Iran have reached the World Cup on five occasions.