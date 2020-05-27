Tehran: U.S. police brutality knows no bounds

TEHRAN — It seems that the United States police’s brutality against African-Americans knows no boundaries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said via Twitter on Wednesday.

“6 yrs after ‘I can’t breathe’ pleas of Eric Garner, #GeorgeFloyd, another black man, dies after a cruel, inhumane arrest,” the ministry tweeted.

“It seems that US #PoliceBrutality against blacks knows no boundaries. And as always, the response to calls for justice is employing even more force.”

It came after a video surfaced showing brutal treatment of an unarmed African-American man under the knee of a U.S. police officer before his death.

George Floyd died on Monday after being pinned down by a white officer despite yelling: “I cannot breathe.”

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday, a day after a bystander’s cell phone video captured one of them pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down with his knee in the U.S. state of Minnesota, which led to his death, police has confirmed.

“I stand before you and the city of Minneapolis here to say that our deepest condolences. The vast majority of the men and women who proudly put on this uniform each and every day understand the important role and relationship that we must have, we must have will all of our community members,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo.

An ambulance took the suspect to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

About 24 hours after Floyd’s death, hundreds packed the streets of Minneapolis, many gathering at the intersection where Floyd was pinned to the ground by police officers shortly before he died.

Tuesday evening, protesters begun at the intersection Floyd was last recorded alive and later marched to one of the police precincts, CNN affiliate WCCO reported.

“We’re here to let them know this can’t be tolerated, there will be severe consequences if they continue to kill us. This will not go on another day,” a protester told the affiliate.

