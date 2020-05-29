Brutal killing of African-American is demonstration of ‘systematic racism’: Iran

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said that brutal killing of an African-American man in the United States is a harrowing demonstration of “systematic racism” exercised by the current rulers of the White House.

Brutal killing of #GeorgeFloyd by Minneapolis' white man in uniform in cold blood is a harrowing demonstration of systematic racism and white supremacism glorified by the current administration.#American_human_rights pic.twitter.com/UWjbxpcpvc — S.A MOUSAVI (@SAMOUSAVI9) May 28, 2020



“Brutal killing of #GeorgeFloyd by Minneapolis’ white man in uniform in cold blood is a harrowing demonstration of systematic racism and white supremacism glorified by the current administration,” he tweeted on Thursday.

A video has went viral which shows brutal treatment of an unarmed African-American man under the knee of a U.S. police officer before his death.

George Floyd died on Monday after being pinned down by a white officer despite yelling: “I cannot breathe.”

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday, a day after a bystander’s cell phone video captured one of them pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down with his knee in the U.S. state of Minnesota, which led to his death.

“I stand before you and the city of Minneapolis here to say that our deepest condolences. The vast majority of the men and women who proudly put on this uniform each and every day understand the important role and relationship that we must have, we must have will all of our community members,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo.

An ambulance took the suspect to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said via Twitter on Wednesday that the U.S. police’s brutality against African-Americans knows no boundaries.

“6 yrs after ‘I can’t breathe’ pleas of Eric Garner, #GeorgeFloyd, another black man, dies after a cruel, inhumane arrest,” the ministry tweeted.

“It seems that US #PoliceBrutality against blacks knows no boundaries. And as always, the response to calls for justice is employing even more force.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out at those protesting in Minneapolis over the death of the unarmed black man in police custody, calling those involved in a third night of street clashes “thugs”.

Trump said he would not “stand back and watch this happen to a great American City”, adding that he had spoken to Minnesota governor Tim Waltz and told him “the military is with him all the way”.

“Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump warned, according to the Independent.

